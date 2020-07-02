Chinese netizens display calmness and restraint on issues related to border clash

Photo: VCG

In contrast to Indian nationalist uproar that led to calls to boycott Chinese products, Chinese netizens have been displaying a sense of calmness and restraint on issues related to the border clash, urging both sides to solve disputes in an orderly and friendly manner."China and India do not have conflicts over core strategies, and we don't want to see a further escalation in bilateral tensions that could sink the long-standing friendship between the two Asian neighbors," a Chinese netizen named fuglyguy said in a comment under a post by the Embassy of India in China on Weibo."Peace is invaluable… and we hope gaps can be reduced through negotiation," said another netizen in a comment on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Weibo account.Modi opened his Weibo account in May 2015, and he now has over 240,000 followers on the social media platform. The Global Times noticed that his Weibo profile photo has been removed as of press time and there are only two posts left. It is not clear whether he might close the Weibo account amid the border tensions.India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the popular TikTok and Tencent's WeChat, claiming that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense of India, the security of the state and public order."The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed concerns over India's decision on Tuesday. In a daily press briefing, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China is verifying the situation.India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses. Damaging the win-win cooperation between the two countries isn't in India's own interests, Zhao noted.