Ethnic minority group embraces prosperity in northeast China

Wang Linyao, 11 years old, wears traditional Hezhe costumes at Yuye Village of Jiejinkou Hezhe Township in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 13, 2020. The Hezhe people, one of the smallest ethnic minority groups in China who used to live by fishing and hunting, are now embracing prosperity as they develop various industries while keeping alive their culture and heritage. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sun Yulin, an inheritor of Hezhe culture, displays his artworks made of fish bones at Jiejinkou Hezhe Township in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 13, 2020. The Hezhe people, one of the smallest ethnic minority groups in China who used to live by fishing and hunting, are now embracing prosperity as they develop various industries while keeping alive their culture and heritage. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wu Baochen, an inheritor of Hezhe Yimakan, teaches a child at Jiejinkou Hezhe Township in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 13, 2020. Hezhe Yimakan is a unique art of storytelling and is inscribed on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. The Hezhe people, one of the smallest ethnic minority groups in China who used to live by fishing and hunting, are now embracing prosperity as they develop various industries while keeping alive their culture and heritage. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wu Baochen, an inheritor of Hezhe Yimakan, performs at Jiejinkou Hezhe Township in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 13, 2020. Hezhe Yimakan is a unique art of storytelling and is inscribed on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. The Hezhe people, one of the smallest ethnic minority groups in China who used to live by fishing and hunting, are now embracing prosperity as they develop various industries while keeping alive their culture and heritage. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)