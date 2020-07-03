Hong Kong secessionist leader Nathan Law flees after national security law enacted

Infographic:Globaltimes.cn

Notorious Hong Kong secessionist leader Nathan Law Kwun Chung has fled the city again, this time a day after China passed the National Security Law for Hong Kong, raising the ire of netizens on the mainland who are calling him a coward.On his Facebook account, Law said that he was in danger the day the national security law was enacted, and decided to leave Hong Kong.He hasn't revealed where he is, or if he'll return to the city again. On Wednesday, Law participated in a US congressional committee hearing via video link and told US politicians that the national security law will "damage Hong Kong's rule of law."Law, and other secessionist leaders, including Joshua Wong, and Agnes Chow, announced they were withdrawing from the secessionist group Demosisto on Tuesday on Twitter, the day the law was passed.Wong and Chow could not leave Hong Kong due to pending legal cases against them.Law first fled to the US last August when Hong Kong was being ravaged by protests, but still urged people in Hong Kong to pursue violent protests, previous reports have stated. He returned to Hong Kong in March as the coronavirus swept through the US.Chinese netizens are calling Law a "coward," who runs every time he fears he might have to face legal consequences for his actions. "Such a coward, people who betray their own country won't have a good result," decried one netizen."After he was seen publically colluding with foreign forces many times, there's no way people like him will return to Hong Kong," said another.