Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall returns to full force

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows the Hukou Waterfall in its flood period on the Yellow River in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/China News Service)

People take photos at the Hukou Waterfall scenic spot in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province, July 2, 2020. (Photo/China News Service)