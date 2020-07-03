Yellow River's Hukou Waterfall returns to full force

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/7/3 14:52:14

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows the Hukou Waterfall in its flood period on the Yellow River in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/China News Service)


 

People take photos at the Hukou Waterfall scenic spot in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province, July 2, 2020. (Photo/China News Service)


 

