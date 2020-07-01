First case violating Hong Kong national security law brought to court

A protester uses a sharp object against a police officer. The Hong Kong Police Force's newly formed special unit to safeguard national security begins functioning decisively to end riots in the city on Wednesday. More than 370 people have been arrested as of press time. Photo: AFP

Following the establishment of a law enforcement agency under the new national security law for Hong Kong, a 24-year-old man who on Wednesday hit three police officers with a motorcycle was on Friday charged of instigating secessionist and terrorist activities. It is the first case involving a violation of the national security law for Hong Kong.The case was brought to a local court on Friday, and Hong Kong police confirmed with the Global Times on the same day that it was the first case resulting from a violation of the new law.The man drove a motorcycle bearing a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Time" into several on duty police officers in the Wan Chai area on Wednesday, injuring several officers, the Hong Kong police said.On Friday, the Hong Kong government announced the establishment of a division responsible for the prosecution of national security offences under the Department of Justice. The Secretary for Justice has appointed the first group of prosecutors to the division.According to Article 18 of the national security law for Hong Kong, the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region shall establish a specialized prosecution division responsible for the prosecution of offences endangering national security and other related legal work.As for the follow-up procedures in handling national security related cases, Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, a former Hong Kong security secretary, told the Global Times on Friday that although the new prosecution division has been established, we don't have enough experience in dealing with such cases.It takes time for the national security law for Hong Kong to be in sync with local laws, Ip said.The Hong Kong government announced the establishment of the Committee for Safeguarding the National Security of Hong Kong, chaired by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Lam appointed Edwina Lau, currently deputy commissioner of the Hong Kong police force, to head the police department safeguarding national security, and has also designated six judges to handle cases concerning offences endangering national security.