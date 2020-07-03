View of Goupitan hydropower station in Yuqing County, Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/3 17:59:11

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows a view of the Goupitan hydropower station in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Goupitan hydropower station navigation project is scheduled to be put into use in March, 2021.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
