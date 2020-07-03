Eight pandas meet visitors in ancient town in central China

A giant panda is seen at a newly opened giant panda garden in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, July 1, 2020. Eight giant pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province made their debut at the garden on Wednesday.Photo:Xinhua

Eight pandas made their public debut in the ancient town of Fenghuang in central China's Hunan Province on Wednesday after the chubby bears settled into their new home there in May.The eight bears, from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at a panda theme park in Fenghuang on May 30. It was the first time that the popular tourist destination has welcomed giant pandas.The animals, whether taking naps in their indoor rest areas, eating bamboo, or hanging out with each other in the playing fields, attract many visitors.Two of the eight pandas, named Long Sheng and Qing Feng, were born in 2000 and 2007 respectively. The other six pandas were born in 2017.The panda theme park was built to provide a good living environment for the eight animals, including a panda house, a panda hospital, a feed processing room, a tourist service center, a science museum, and other supporting projects. Sixteen professional keepers take care of the pandas.With the average annual temperature ranging from 12.6 to 16.7 degrees Celsius, Fenghuang County boasts more than 3,333 hectares of bamboo forest, providing a good habitat for giant pandas.

