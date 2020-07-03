Villager in Jiangxi promotes agricultural products via live-streaming

Jiang Jinchun presents making meals via live-streaming with the help of his wife in Zaotian Village of Shangrao, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 1, 2020. Jiang Jinchun has been helping fellow villagers promote agricultural products via live-streaming since 2016. As he has gained some popularity online, he teamed up with his wife and mother to showcase local scenery and cuisine to his audience while promoting produce. Photo:Xinhua


 

Xing Zhao, wife of Jiang Jinchun, edits a video clip in Zaotian Village of Shangrao, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 2, 2020. Jiang Jinchun has been helping fellow villagers promote agricultural products via live-streaming since 2016. As he has gained some popularity online, he teamed up with his wife and mother to showcase local scenery and cuisine to his audience while promoting produce.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows the view of Zaotian Village of Shangrao, east China's Jiangxi Province. Jiang Jinchun has been helping fellow villagers promote agricultural products via live-streaming since 2016. As he has gained some popularity online, he teamed up with his wife and mother to showcase local scenery and cuisine to his audience while promoting produce. Photo:Xinhua


 

Jiang Jinchun (L) and his wife Xing Zhao have meals as they do live-streaming in Zaotian Village of Shangrao, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 1, 2020. Jiang Jinchun has been helping fellow villagers promote agricultural products via live-streaming since 2016. As he has gained some popularity online, he teamed up with his wife and mother to showcase local scenery and cuisine to his audience while promoting produce.Photo:Xinhua


 

Jiang Jinchun (R) and his mother Li Chang'e demonstrates the making of local cuisine via live-streaming in Zaotian Village of Shangrao, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 2, 2020. Jiang Jinchun has been helping fellow villagers promote agricultural products via live-streaming since 2016. As he has gained some popularity online, he teamed up with his wife and mother to showcase local scenery and cuisine to his audience while promoting produce.Photo:Xinhua


 

