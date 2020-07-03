Scenery of Cuiping Lake in Gutian County of southeast China's Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/3 18:34:29

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows the scenery of Cuiping Lake after rainfall in Gutian County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows the scenery of Cuiping Lake after rainfall in Gutian County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows the scenery of Cuiping Lake after rainfall in Gutian County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2020 shows the scenery of Cuiping Lake after rainfall in Gutian County of southeast China's Fujian Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus