Beijing probes 3 men for violating quarantine rules

A Wanda Plaza in Beijing's Shijingshan district is closed for sanitation work on Thursday after a customer said she tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Three men in Beijing have been placed under investigation for allegedly violating quarantine rules, including one who concealed his travel history to the Xinfadi wholesale market. The market is being linked to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing that has seen over 300 cases since June.Pan Xuhong, a spokesperson of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, said at Friday's press conference that a man surnamed Xie who went to Xinfadi market three times since June and confirmed with coronavirus on June 23, deliberately concealed information on two trips to the market. He went to public places several times despite signing a commitment letter to self-quarantine at home.The other two were investigated for not receiving nucleic acid tests, going out for work during self-quarantine, and concealing their history of contact with confirmed patients, Pan said.Police urged residents to abide by quarantine rules, and those who violate them face administrative penalties or criminal liability.The Beijing health authority likewise reported details about a woman in Shijingshan district who received her positive nucleic acid test results while having lunch at Wanda Plaza, triggering public concern.The woman shot to fame after a video circulated online showing her shouting and crying into a phone and yelling she tested positive.The Beijing health authority said the woman broke the alarm on her door several times to go outside during her quarantine period.The authority has tracked 204 people who were in close contact with the woman, and has put them under medical observation.Beijing has given nucleic acid tests to 10.41 million people as of Thursday. The city has reported 331 COVID-19 cases since June 9, with 172 of them found through nucleic acid tests.Global Times