Graduating with new honor online

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

The 2020 graduation season has come to China. Thanks to the development of the internet, a great number of Chinese graduates can now finish their thesis defenses and enjoy their once in a lifetime commencement ceremonies online amid the epidemic. To make the events in this special period more meaningful and unforgettable, many universities have carefully prepared gifts for the graduates. For example, Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, has sent invitations that will never expire to every graduate: They are allowed to come to any year's commencement ceremony in the future after the epidemic is gone and everything back to normal. Graduation is a milestone of transition for students who will then enter a new stage of life. Elaborate arrangements of universities will turn into precious memories and confidence for graduates to embrace their bright future with infinite possibilities.