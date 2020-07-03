Multinationals actively sign up for 3rd CIIE despite pandemic

An exhibitor presents a robot on display for the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2019. The layout of venues in the CIIE is basically ready, with some exhibitors making final adjustments to the exhibits. The second edition of CIIE will run from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign multinationals will continue to actively participate in the upcoming third China International Import Expo (CIIE) despite the coronavirus pandemic, an expert told the Global Times on Friday. The CIIE organizers said over 2,000 companies from more than 100 countries and regions had signed up for the event as of June 30.The 2,000 companies include over 150 US firms including industrial leaders such as 3M, Qualcomm Technologies, Pfizer, Exxon Mobil Corp and Johnson & Johnson. The third CIIE is scheduled to run from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.More than 140 companies from Germany and 150 companies from Australia, mostly in the technology equipment and agricultural product sectors, have signed up for the event, based on the information posted on the organizer's official website.The CIIE could be a good platform for multinationals to introduce their products and services in the huge Chinese market, especially many countries that are still suffering from the pandemic, Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Friday.Bai said more multinationals will take this as a good chance to seek business opportunities, as industrial chains in many countries have been battered by the pandemic outbreak. But he noted that the companies will need to bring "characteristic products and services to win more customers."A member of staff from 3M told the Global Times on Friday that the US-based company will focus on "introducing our technology that can be used in fighting the epidemic."In the second CIIE, over 190 US companies participated in the event.