A few long-tailed macaques rest on a road in Singapore's Central Catchment Nature Reserve on July 3, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A baby long-tailed macaque hangs onto its mother in Singapore's Central Catchment Nature Reserve on July 3, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Two long-tailed macaques rest on a rope barrier in Singapore's Central Catchment Nature Reserve on July 3, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)