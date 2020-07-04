Belarus marks Independence Day

Fireworks explode in the sky to celebrate the Belarus Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2020. In December 1996, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed an ordinance to establish a state holiday - Belarus Independence Day. It is marked on the day Minsk was liberated from the Nazi invaders - July 3, 1944. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

