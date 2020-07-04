Statewide mask mandate comes into effect in Texas, U.S.

A chef wearing a face mask prepares a meal at a Chinese restaurant in Houston, Texas, the United States, on July 2, 2020. U.S. state of Texas added more than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as statewide mask mandate came into effect. (Photo by Lie Ma/Xinhua)

