Students participate in college entrance exam in Sale, Morocco

Students wearing masks and shields participate in a college entrance exam in Sale, Morocco, on July 3, 2020. A total of 319 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Morocco on Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 13,228. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

