Scenery of Wudalianchi scenic spot in Heihe, Heilongjiang

Aerial photo taken on July 3, 2020 shows a panoramic view of Wudalianchi scenic spot in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Wudalianchi, or five lava dammed lakes, possesses undamaged typical volcano geology and geomorphology, and is regarded by geologists as a "Natural Volcano Musuem". (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

