Actors perform at "Theater In Park" in Vienna, Austria, on July 1, 2020. Vienna's summer cultural events are being resumed amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. (Markus Wache/Handout via Xinhua)

Spectators watch the performance at "Theater In Park" in Vienna, Austria, on July 1, 2020. Vienna's summer cultural events are being resumed amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. (Markus Wache/Handout via Xinhua)

