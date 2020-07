An infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army parks at the firing point and gets ready to spit fires during a 6-day round-the-clock field live-fire training exercise from June 15, 2020. Photo:China Military

