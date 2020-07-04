Vegetable and fruit base helps locals shake off poverty in Heilongjiang

Farmers weed a field at a vegetable and fruit base in Xianghuanghousan Man Village, Wangkui County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 3, 2020. Built in 2017, the vegetable and fruit base has become a key support for local villagers to shake off poverty. The base, with 50 greenhouses, has benefited nearly 100 households including more than 40 impoverished households by offering job opportunities and allowing shares buying. Local villager Yang Shuhua and her husband gain a yearly income of about 40,000 yuan (about 5,660 U.S. dollars) by working in the base. Like Yang's family, all the impoverished households in the village have lifted poverty by the end of 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Yang Shuhua displays muskmelons she harvested at a greenhouse of a fruit and vegetable base in Xianghuanghousan Man Village, Wangkui County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 3, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Wang Fucheng, secretary of the village branch of the Communist Party of China, checks beans at a greenhouse of a fruit and vegetable base in Xianghuanghousan Man Village, Wangkui County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 3, 2020. Photo:Xinhua