People ski at Whakapapa ski field in New Zealand's North Island

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/4 17:41:52

People ski at Whakapapa ski field in New Zealand's North Island, July 4, 2020. The ski field opened a small part at a lower elevation to the public on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

