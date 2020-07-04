Liuba County of Shaanxi develops tourism and guesthouse industry

A child and his mother read at a guesthouse in Liuba County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2020. Located in the southern foothills of Qinling Mountains, Liuba County of Shaanxi Province has a forest coverage rate of 91.23 percent. Taking advantage of its outstanding environmental conditions, the county has developed tourism and guesthouse industry.Photo:Xinhua

A child and her mother read at a guesthouse in Liuba County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2020. Located in the southern foothills of Qinling Mountains, Liuba County of Shaanxi Province has a forest coverage rate of 91.23 percent. Taking advantage of its outstanding environmental conditions, the county has developed tourism and guesthouse industry.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member cleans the yard of a guesthouse in Liuba County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2020. Located in the southern foothills of Qinling Mountains, Liuba County of Shaanxi Province has a forest coverage rate of 91.23 percent. Taking advantage of its outstanding environmental conditions, the county has developed tourism and guesthouse industry. Photo:Xinhua

People walk past a guesthouse in Liuba County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2020. Located in the southern foothills of Qinling Mountains, Liuba County of Shaanxi Province has a forest coverage rate of 91.23 percent. Taking advantage of its outstanding environmental conditions, the county has developed tourism and guesthouse industry.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists walk along an alley with guesthouses aside in Liuba County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 3, 2020. Located in the southern foothills of Qinling Mountains, Liuba County of Shaanxi Province has a forest coverage rate of 91.23 percent. Taking advantage of its outstanding environmental conditions, the county has developed tourism and guesthouse industry.Photo:Xinhua