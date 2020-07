Girls wearing ancient costumes parade in Yuyuan Garden, east China's Shanghai, July 3, 2020. Yuyuan Garden of Shanghai started a "Food & Fun" season since the first weekend of July.Photo:Xinhua

People enjoy dancing performances in Yuyuan Garden, east China's Shanghai, July 3, 2020. Yuyuan Garden of Shanghai started a "Food & Fun" season since the first weekend of July.Photo:Xinhua

An artist plays the accordion on a boat in Yuyuan Garden, east China's Shanghai, July 3, 2020. Yuyuan Garden of Shanghai started a "Food & Fun" season since the first weekend of July.Photo:Xinhua

People watch shadow puppet performances in Yuyuan Garden, east China's Shanghai, July 3, 2020. Yuyuan Garden of Shanghai started a "Food & Fun" season since the first weekend of July.Photo:Xinhua