Preparation under way for national college entrance exam in China

A staff member disinfects a classroom at a middle school in Tianjin, north China, July 3, 2020. This year's national college entrance exam in China will start from July 7. Strict anti-coronavirus measures are required across the country to ensure the safety and health of the candidates for the exam.Photo:Xinhua

School doctor Liu Xiumin checks medical supplies at the No. 12 Middle School in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2020. This year's national college entrance exam in China will start from July 7. Strict anti-coronavirus measures are required across the country to ensure the safety and health of the candidates for the exam.Photo:Xinhua

Teachers disinfect desks at a middle school in Tianjin, north China, July 3, 2020. This year's national college entrance exam in China will start from July 7. Strict anti-coronavirus measures are required across the country to ensure the safety and health of the candidates for the exam.Photo:Xinhua

Staff members disinfect a classroom at the No. 12 Middle School in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2020. This year's national college entrance exam in China will start from July 7. Strict anti-coronavirus measures are required across the country to ensure the safety and health of the candidates for the exam.Photo:Xinhua

