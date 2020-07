Lotus flowers after rainfall at Daming Lake in Jinan, Shandong

Photo taken on July 3, 2020 shows lotus flowers after a rainfall at Daming Lake scenic spot in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 3, 2020 shows lotus flowers after a rainfall at Daming Lake scenic spot in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 3, 2020 shows lotus flowers after a rainfall at Daming Lake scenic spot in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 3, 2020 shows lotus flowers after a rainfall at Daming Lake scenic spot in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 3, 2020 shows lotus flowers after a rainfall at Daming Lake scenic spot in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province.Photo:Xinhua