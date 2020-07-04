Beijing subsidizes enterprises for recruitment of graduates amid epidemic impact

Graduates (left) talk to recruiters during a job fair at Hainan Normal University in Haikou, South China’s Haninan Province on Tuesday. The university is offering a forum that aims to recruit 30,000 skilled workers for 100 companies in the province. Photo: IC



As the epidemic situation in Beijing is completely under control, municipal authorities have begun rolling out policies to support employment, especially for fresh graduates amid the impact of the epidemic on economy.The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city has been kept to single digits for six consecutive days, said the municipal government on Saturday.Beijing reported one locally transmitted case on Saturday, while two patients were discharged from hospital."The number of recovered cases has been on the rise. The situation in the capital has been steadily improving and totally controllable," said a spokesperson from the Beijing municipal government at Saturday's press meeting.During the meeting, officials from the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in Beijing also introduced measures to help promote the employment of college students amid the epidemic outbreak.To encourage more recruitment from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, Beijing announced to grant a monthly subsidy of 3,000 yuan ($428) for every college graduate they recruit so as to relieve financial pressure.The bureau has developed an online employment platform called the "Jingyou Code," which connects graduates with enterprises of their interest effectively and precisely during the time when it is hard to conduct face-to-face meetings due to the virus.More than 3,000 online recruitment activities have been launched in Beijing for graduates, through which more than 50,000 graduates have secured employment, said Xu Xi, director of the bureau.Global Times