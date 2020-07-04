China goods, services trade surplus tops 420 bln yuan

A cargo ship docks at the international container terminal in Zhoushan Port, East China’s Zhejiang Province. Photo: cnsphoto

China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 424 billion yuan (about 60 billion U.S. dollars) in May, official data showed.Trade income amounted to 1.59 trillion yuan while expenditure stood at 1.17 trillion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.In breakdown, China's goods trade income stood at 1.46 trillion yuan with an expenditure of 965 billion yuan, leading to a 494.2-billion-yuan surplus, the data showed.Meanwhile, services trade saw a 70.2-billion-yuan deficit, as services income and expenditure stood at 130.2 billion yuan and 200.4 billion yuan, respectively.