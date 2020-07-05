Shahe City of Hebei pushes forward urban green space construction

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2020 shows the view of the Songjing Garden in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province. Since 2017, local authorities of Shahe has made great efforts to push forward the urban green space construction. A total of 26 gardens and parks have been built in the city for local citizens to have leisure time there. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Children play at the Longxing Park in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People play at the Longxing Park in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People visit the Yejin Garden in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2020 shows the view of the Longxing Park in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)



People visit the Songjing Garden in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)