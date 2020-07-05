South Gelaqiu Mountain Celestial Pond in Heihe, Heilongjiang

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2020 shows the South Gelaqiu Mountain Celestial Pond in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At an altitude of 596.9 meters above the sea level, the lake was formed when volcanic magma erupted over 3 million years ago. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

