Open-air art shows held in Colombo, Sri Lanka

An artist is seen with his artworks at Green Path, a hub of open-air art shows, in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, on July 4, 2020. Open-air art shows at Green Path disappeared temporarily due to a nationwide curfew imposed by Sri Lankan government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since March 20. After the curfew was lifted on June 28, artists gradually returned here to display their artworks. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

An artist is seen with his artworks at Green Path, a hub of open-air art shows, in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, on July 4, 2020. Open-air art shows at Green Path disappeared temporarily due to a nationwide curfew imposed by Sri Lankan government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since March 20. After the curfew was lifted on June 28, artists gradually returned here to display their artworks. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

Artists are seen with their artworks at Green Path, a hub of open-air art shows, in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, on July 4, 2020. Open-air art shows at Green Path disappeared temporarily due to a nationwide curfew imposed by Sri Lankan government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since March 20. After the curfew was lifted on June 28, artists gradually returned here to display their artworks. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

Artists are seen with their artworks at Green Path, a hub of open-air art shows, in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, on July 4, 2020. Open-air art shows at Green Path disappeared temporarily due to a nationwide curfew imposed by Sri Lankan government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since March 20. After the curfew was lifted on June 28, artists gradually returned here to display their artworks. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

An auto rickshaw runs along Green Path, a hub of open-air art shows, in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, on July 4, 2020. Open-air art shows at Green Path disappeared temporarily due to a nationwide curfew imposed by Sri Lankan government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since March 20. After the curfew was lifted on June 28, artists gradually returned here to display their artworks. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

People view paintings at Green Path, a hub of open-air art shows, in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, on July 4, 2020. Open-air art shows at Green Path disappeared temporarily due to a nationwide curfew imposed by Sri Lankan government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since March 20. After the curfew was lifted on June 28, artists gradually returned here to display their artworks. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)