Flea Market reopens in Frankfurt, Germany

A man visits the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A man visits the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People visit the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People visit the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A sign reminding people to observe social distancing is seen at the entrance to the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People wash hands with a sanitizer placed at the entrance to the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A woman visits the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People visit the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Police officers patrol at the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People wait to enter the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)