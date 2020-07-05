Flea Market reopens in Frankfurt, Germany

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/5 8:43:41

A man visits the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

A man visits the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

People visit the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

People visit the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

A sign reminding people to observe social distancing is seen at the entrance to the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

People wash hands with a sanitizer placed at the entrance to the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

A woman visits the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

People visit the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

Police officers patrol at the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

People wait to enter the Flea Market in Frankfurt, Germany, July 4, 2020. The market which trades second-hand goods reopened here on Saturday with strict COVID-19 prevention measures. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus