National Gallery among first London museums to reopen after coronavirus closure

A visitor wearing a face mask is seen during the press viewing of the National Gallery post lockdown in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A reminder of social distancing is seen during the press viewing of the National Gallery post lockdown in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

"Welcome back" banners are seen at an entrance to the National Gallery in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A visitor wearing a face mask is seen during the press viewing of the National Gallery post lockdown in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Visitors wearing face masks are seen during the press viewing of the National Gallery post lockdown in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A visitor wearing a face mask is seen during the press viewing of the National Gallery post lockdown in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A visitor wearing a face mask is seen during the press viewing of the National Gallery post lockdown in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A "Welcome back" banner is seen outside the National Gallery in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Visitors wearing face masks are seen during the press viewing of the National Gallery post lockdown in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Visitors wearing face masks are seen during the press viewing of the National Gallery post lockdown in London, Britain on July 4, 2020. As Britain further eases the coronavirus lockdown, the National Gallery said Tuesday that it will be first major London museum to reopen early next month after its unprecedented closure since March. When the gallery reopens on July 8, visitors will need to book tickets in advance, and will be asked to wear face masks and stay two meters apart, the gallery said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)