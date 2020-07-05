Millions in England enjoy "Super Saturday" after coronavirus lockdown further eased

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/7/5 9:15:11

People walk on a street at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


 

A customer orders meals at an outdoor table of a restaurant at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


 

People walk on a street at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


 

People dine at an outdoor table of a restaurant at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


 

People dine at outdoor tables of a restaurant at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


 

A customer has his hair cut at a barbershop at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


 

A woman walks past a restaurant at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


 

A customer waits outside a barbershop at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


 

A waiter takes away the dishes at a restaurant at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)


 

A bartender pours beer in a pub in Winchester, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

