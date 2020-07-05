People walk on a street at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

A customer orders meals at an outdoor table of a restaurant at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

A customer has his hair cut at a barbershop at Chinatown in London, Britain, on July 4, 2020. Millions of people in England emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

