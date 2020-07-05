Santa Monica beach closed in Los Angeles County, US

A woman walks on a street in Los Angeles County, the United States, on July 4, 2020. Nearly all Los Angeles County beaches have been closed for the Fourth of July holiday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and most of planned celebrations have either been canceled or switched to a virtual format. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 4, 2020 shows the closed Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles County, the United States. Nearly all Los Angeles County beaches have been closed for the Fourth of July holiday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and most of planned celebrations have either been canceled or switched to a virtual format. (Xinhua)

A woman walks on a street in Los Angeles County, the United States, on July 4, 2020. Nearly all Los Angeles County beaches have been closed for the Fourth of July holiday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and most of planned celebrations have either been canceled or switched to a virtual format. (Xinhua)

Cyclists pass the closed entrance to Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles County, the United States, on July 4, 2020. Nearly all Los Angeles County beaches have been closed for the Fourth of July holiday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and most of planned celebrations have either been canceled or switched to a virtual format. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 4, 2020 shows the closed Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles County, the United States. Nearly all Los Angeles County beaches have been closed for the Fourth of July holiday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and most of planned celebrations have either been canceled or switched to a virtual format. (Xinhua)

A man jogs by the closed entrance to Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles County, the United States, on July 4, 2020. Nearly all Los Angeles County beaches have been closed for the Fourth of July holiday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and most of planned celebrations have either been canceled or switched to a virtual format. (Xinhua)