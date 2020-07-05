COVID-19 cases in Chile top 290,000

A citizen (R) wearing protective suit shops at a market in Santiago, Chile, April 16, 2020. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

The Chilean Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 291,847, with 6,192 deaths.Over the last 24 hours, 3,758 new cases and 141 new deaths from the virus were reported. According to the ministry, there are currently 28,210 active cases across the country.Additionally, 2,077 patients have been placed in intensive care units, with 1,731 of the patients on ventilators. Of these, 404 are in critical condition.The ministry said that 17,287 exams for COVID-19 have been administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,163,880 tests administered since the disease was first detected in the country in March.Chile remains under a state of emergency and a curfew, with its borders closed and all essential trade prohibited.