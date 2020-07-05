Hundreds of elephants die in Botswana in three months

By Chinanews.com Source:IC Published: 2020/7/5 10:55:37

Aerial photo shows a carcasse in the Okavango Delta after a cluster of 'mass die-offs'. A total of 275 elephants have died since March in Botswana, which is home to a variety of wildlife including elephants, in what is being described as a conservation disaster. (Photo: IC)


 

