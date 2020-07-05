Chinese courts adopt electronic door seals based on blockchain technology

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

Blockchain technology is being used across wider applications such as electronic door seals in China, with Chinese courts starting to trial the seals, which could allow for real-time video surveillance and immediate alarm based on the cutting-edge technology.Executive Bureau of the People's Court in Haidian District, Beijing used an electronic seal to secure a property in Chaoyang district on Friday. This was the first time the electronic seal was used in a Beijing court, according to a report from Chinacourt.org.Unlike traditional paper seals, the electronic seals are generally rectangular, with internal expansion and contraction grooves, which can be adjusted based on the door size. An enforcement ruling is attached to the right side of the seal to inform the public about the current status of the property.Once being disturbed or damaged, the electronic seal will immediately turn on a surveillance camera and continually send warnings to the mobile phones of the plaintiff and law enforcement personnel. At the same time, the image of the "destroyer" will be transmitted to the relevant platform. The electronic seal will also automatically play a warning voice to inform the perpetrator of the legal consequences of unauthorized breach of the seal, according to the report.Law enforcement personnel can use the platform to conduct property information queries, modification and other operations on the sealed property.Across the country, several courts in East China's Jiangsu Province, South China's Hunan Province and East China's Jiangxi Province have also announced the use of the blockchain-based electronic seals recently.The move comes alongside China's efforts to push for a wider use of the technology in more areas of daily life.China has deployed blockchain technology in numerous scenarios to help fight the virus, for instance, in tracking the spread of diseases and compiling medical records, as well as managing charitable donations and medical supplies and finance for small and medium-sized companies that are affected by the fallout from COVID-19.