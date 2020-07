A worker conducts disinfection at a residential community in Chuanying District of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 16, 2020. Jilin reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, local health authorities said Saturday. The provincial health commission said the two domestically transmitted cases were close contacts of earlier confirmed cases in the cities of Jilin and Shulan.Photo:Xinhua







As China implements regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures, a new type of job called "disinfection worker" has emerged, with over 8,000 people in Beijing's Fengtai district, where just witnessed a new coronavirus outbreak , are being trained.



A total of 10,000 disinfection workers have registered to an app in Beijing, according to a report posted on the WeChat account of the local government of Fengtai district.



The Fengtai district government has built a standardized work system for epidemic disinfection. Through the system, the trainees can acquire professional disinfection knowledge, thereby helping disinfection activities to achieve institutionalization, standardization and normalization.



For instance, disinfection commissioners will master professional knowledge around bleach-water ratio for disinfecting, disinfection procedures and other protective procedures. When discovering potential risks in disinfection activities, they are required to report to the regulators as soon as possible.



Public facilities, including toilets and elevators in department stores, restaurants and shopping malls, in Fengtai district need to be regularly disinfected, the report said. Disinfection of the public areas was carried out at least three times a day as consumers feel safer in cleaner public areas.



Global Times