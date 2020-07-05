Lightning, thunderstorm kill 20 in India's Bihar

Residents move from a flood affected area to a safer place on a boat, at Darbhanga district in India's eastern state Bihar on July 30, 2019.

At least 20 people were killed due to lightning and thunderstorm in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said Sunday.



The deaths have taken place during the past 24 hours in Bhojpur, Saran, Kaimur, Patna and Buxar.



"Nine people were killed in Bhojpur, five in Saran, three in Kaimur, two in Patna and one in Buxar," an official at Bihar disaster management department said.



Eight people were killed in similar strikes in the state on Friday, and the death toll in lightning strikes since the beginning of this week has risen to 65.



Last week, 83 people died due to heavy rains and lightning in the state.



Disaster management officials said the victims were either working inside their fields or had taken shelter under trees at the time of lightning.



The official has appealed to people to take care during bad weather conditions and avoid venturing out at the time of lightning and thunderstorms.



He also urged people to strictly follow the precautionary measures issued by the disaster management office for bad weather conditions.



At present India is in the grip of southwest monsoon and most parts are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, besides extremely heavy spells at isolated spots.