Fighter jets get ready for penetration flight

Source:China Military Online Published: 2020/7/5 17:32:34

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the flightline before takeoff for a recent penetration flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)


 

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command have pre-flight communications prior to a recent penetration flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)


 

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command walk out of the runway after completing a recent penetration flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)


 

Ground crews assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command load rockets onto a J-10 fighter jet prior to a recent penetration flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)


 

