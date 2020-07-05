People celebrate U.S. Independence Day

People watch fireworks exploding over New York's Empire State Building to mark U.S. Independence Day from Weehawken of New Jersey, the United States, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


 

Fireworks explode over New York's Empire State Building to mark U.S. Independence Day in New York, the United States, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


 

Helicopters fly over Washington D.C. area during an air show to celebrate U.S. Independence Day, the United States, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Tan Yixiao)


 

A formation of planes fly over Washington D.C. area during an air show to celebrate U.S. Independence Day, the United States, July 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Tan Yixiao)


 
 

