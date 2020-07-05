Drive-in movie gets popular in France during COVID-19 pandemic

People set up a giant inflatable screen for a drive-in theater organized by the commune of Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes, a suburb of Paris, France, July 4, 2020. The drive-in movie gets popular in France during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

People watch a movie at a drive-in theater organized by the commune of Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes, a suburb of Paris, France, July 4, 2020. The drive-in movie gets popular in France during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

People set up a giant inflatable screen for a drive-in theater organized by the commune of Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes, a suburb of Paris, France, July 4, 2020. The drive-in movie gets popular in France during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

People watch a movie at a drive-in theater organized by the commune of Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes, a suburb of Paris, France, July 4, 2020. The drive-in movie gets popular in France during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

People watch a movie at a drive-in theater organized by the commune of Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes, a suburb of Paris, France, July 4, 2020. The drive-in movie gets popular in France during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)