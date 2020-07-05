RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Tough times are ahead so make sure you are prepared. Although it may not seem like it, being prepared physically will go a long way toward supporting your mental wellbeing. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 9, 10, 12.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Conflict should be avoided at all costs today as arguments will only make a bad situation worse. A diplomatic approach will get you far. Financial investments are looking up for you. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)There is no need to be serious all the time. You will be able to bring joy to those around you by injecting some silliness into your day. Creative endeavors will prove extremely fruitful. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)There is no need to keep your goals too realistic. The worse thing that can happen is that you fail to reach them, but the journey will be worth it. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)The beauty of nature will prove inspiring. This will be a great time to head out on a hiking trip. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)A major investment is about to pay off. This doesn't you should immediately head out on a shopping trip. It might be better to use this as a stepping stone to more advanced investment opportunities. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A heart-to-heart chat with a close friend will bring you both together. Do not hesitate to open up about matters that have been weighing on your mind lately. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)No one expects you to have all the answers. If you are unsure about something, let people know instead of trying to come up with something. Once you complete more research, you can get back to them with your findings. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Food and drink will be the doorway to a great time with friends. It might be wise to skip lunch, so you can ensure you have an appetite come dinner. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You may experience a bit of trouble in paradise. Ensure you listen to what your partner has to say instead of getting defensive about what you feel is unfair criticism. Sports will be a nice change of pace. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Major changes will take place today. It will take a while before things settle down, so try to deal with things as they come. Education will be a great gateway to new horizons. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You may find yourself trapped in a love-hate relationship with a new project. Try to focus on the positives. Negative thinking will only ensure that you stay trapped even longer. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Make sure you clear up any outstanding debt before you attempt a new business venture. Too many cooks will spoil the soup. It may be wise to work on your own today. ✭✭✭