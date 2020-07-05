Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/7/5 18:48:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Collector's items?

  6 Attempt, metaphorically

 10 Palindromic Swedish group

 14 Elite group of celebrities

 15 Pacific predator

 16 Very, in Versailles

 17 Ravi Shankar's instrument

 18 Signaled

 19 Cones' counterparts

 20 Nickname for a royal electronics whiz?

 23 Red-beet connection

 25 Video stream

 26 See the light, perhaps?

 27 Refrain from

 29 Suffix for meth- or prop-

 30 Summer hrs. in Somerville

 31 "Como ___ usted?"

 32 Damaged, as a fender

 35 Homes with old laundry devices?

 41 Relative of Bumble

 42 Add to the payroll

 43 Commit perjury

 46 Grammy winner Lil ___ X

 47 Adjective on many Whole Foods labels

 50 Wearing tattered clothes

 52 Third child in the Jackson family

 53 Comprehend

 54 Status for a road that's on fire?

 57 Drag queens' neckwear

 58 Minuscule amount

 59 Devices that once had click wheels

 62 "I'm ___ your tricks!"

 63 Show appreciation for a concert

 64 Start of a choosing rhyme

 65 Half-moon tide

 66 Brown seaweed

 67 Kingly

DOWN

  1 Courtroom figs.

  2 Yalie

  3 Cameos and such

  4 Ivan the Terrible, for one

  5 Conflict

  6 Fathers who attend all their kids' games, say

  7 Aligned

  8 Top-notch pitchers

  9 2003 film about a Christmas Eve con

 10 Heart chambers

 11 Shields of "Suddenly Susan"

 12 Lay somewhere to sleep, with "down"

 13 Give the nod

 21 Teachers' grp.

 22 Not-so-popular sort

 23 Three or four

 24 Cubs legend Sammy

 28 Chiang Mai currency

 29 Download for a Galaxy

 33 Poet's "previously"

 34 Middle Eastern capital where Al Jazeera is based

 36 Watch a whole season in one sitting, e.g.

 37 Like some fair fare

 38 Delivery notice?

 39 Buffalo's lake

 40 Religious offshoot

 43 Westernmost capital on the European mainland

 44 Chant

 45 List of mistakes

 48 I-95, e.g.

 49 More deserving of an R rating, perhaps

 51 "The Fox and the Grapes" fable writer

 52 Add up

 55 ___ Haan

 56 Dueling blade

 60 One of 31 in julio

 61 Salt for Marie Antoinette

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus