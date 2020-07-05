Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Collector's items?
6 Attempt, metaphorically
10 Palindromic Swedish group
14 Elite group of celebrities
15 Pacific predator
16 Very, in Versailles
17 Ravi Shankar's instrument
18 Signaled
19 Cones' counterparts
20 Nickname for a royal electronics whiz?
23 Red-beet connection
25 Video stream
26 See the light, perhaps?
27 Refrain from
29 Suffix for meth- or prop-
30 Summer hrs. in Somerville
31 "Como ___ usted?"
32 Damaged, as a fender
35 Homes with old laundry devices?
41 Relative of Bumble
42 Add to the payroll
43 Commit perjury
46 Grammy winner Lil ___ X
47 Adjective on many Whole Foods labels
50 Wearing tattered clothes
52 Third child in the Jackson family
53 Comprehend
54 Status for a road that's on fire?
57 Drag queens' neckwear
58 Minuscule amount
59 Devices that once had click wheels
62 "I'm ___ your tricks!"
63 Show appreciation for a concert
64 Start of a choosing rhyme
65 Half-moon tide
66 Brown seaweed
67 KinglyDOWN
1 Courtroom figs.
2 Yalie
3 Cameos and such
4 Ivan the Terrible, for one
5 Conflict
6 Fathers who attend all their kids' games, say
7 Aligned
8 Top-notch pitchers
9 2003 film about a Christmas
Eve con
10 Heart chambers
11 Shields of "Suddenly Susan"
12 Lay somewhere to sleep, with "down"
13 Give the nod
21 Teachers' grp.
22 Not-so-popular sort
23 Three or four
24 Cubs legend Sammy
28 Chiang Mai currency
29 Download for a Galaxy
33 Poet's "previously"
34 Middle Eastern capital where Al Jazeera is based
36 Watch a whole season in one sitting, e.g.
37 Like some fair fare
38 Delivery notice?
39 Buffalo's lake
40 Religious offshoot
43 Westernmost capital on the European mainland
44 Chant
45 List of mistakes
48 I-95, e.g.
49 More deserving of an R rating, perhaps
51 "The Fox and the Grapes" fable writer
52 Add up
55 ___ Haan
56 Dueling blade
60 One of 31 in julio
61 Salt for Marie Antoinette
Solution