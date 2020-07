Puzzle

1 Collector's items?6 Attempt, metaphorically10 Palindromic Swedish group14 Elite group of celebrities15 Pacific predator16 Very, in Versailles17 Ravi Shankar's instrument18 Signaled19 Cones' counterparts20 Nickname for a royal electronics whiz?23 Red-beet connection25 Video stream26 See the light, perhaps?27 Refrain from29 Suffix for meth- or prop-30 Summer hrs. in Somerville31 "Como ___ usted?"32 Damaged, as a fender35 Homes with old laundry devices?41 Relative of Bumble42 Add to the payroll43 Commit perjury46 Grammy winner Lil ___ X47 Adjective on many Whole Foods labels50 Wearing tattered clothes52 Third child in the Jackson family53 Comprehend54 Status for a road that's on fire?57 Drag queens' neckwear58 Minuscule amount59 Devices that once had click wheels62 "I'm ___ your tricks!"63 Show appreciation for a concert64 Start of a choosing rhyme65 Half-moon tide66 Brown seaweed67 Kingly1 Courtroom figs.2 Yalie3 Cameos and such4 Ivan the Terrible, for one5 Conflict6 Fathers who attend all their kids' games, say7 Aligned8 Top-notch pitchers9 2003 film about a Christmas Eve con10 Heart chambers11 Shields of "Suddenly Susan"12 Lay somewhere to sleep, with "down"13 Give the nod21 Teachers' grp.22 Not-so-popular sort23 Three or four24 Cubs legend Sammy28 Chiang Mai currency29 Download for a Galaxy33 Poet's "previously"34 Middle Eastern capital where Al Jazeera is based36 Watch a whole season in one sitting, e.g.37 Like some fair fare38 Delivery notice?39 Buffalo's lake40 Religious offshoot43 Westernmost capital on the European mainland44 Chant45 List of mistakes48 I-95, e.g.49 More deserving of an R rating, perhaps51 "The Fox and the Grapes" fable writer52 Add up55 ___ Haan56 Dueling blade60 One of 31 in julio61 Salt for Marie Antoinette

Solution