Learning Chinese

plagiarize/ 抄袭/ (chāoxí)A: I recently watched that Vietnamese blogger. She really is completely plagiarizing our Chinese culture blogger Li Ziqi!我最近看了那个越南博主的视频,真的是完全地在抄袭我们中国的文化博主李子柒啊！(wǒ zuìjìn kànle nàɡè yuènán bózhǔde shìpín, zhēnde shì wánquándì zàichāoxí wǒmén zhōnɡɡuóde wénhuà bózhǔ lǐzǐqīa.)B: Yeah. I saw her video. The narriative pacing, clothing, cinematography et cetera are all completely the same. She even has a grandma that she is "bound together with."是啊,我也看了她的视频,叙事节奏、人物穿着、镜头语言等都完全地一模一样,而且她竟然也有一位和她一起"相依为命"的奶奶。(shìa, wǒ yěkànle tādeshìpín, xùshì jiézòu, rénwù chuānzhe, jìnɡtóu yǔyánděnɡ dōu wánquánde yīmóyīyànɡ, érqiě tājìnɡrán yěyǒu yīwèi hé tāyīqǐ xiānɡyī wéimìnɡ de nǎinǎi. )A: I seriously compared their videos and discovered that the Vietnamese blogger can't compare to Li Ziqi. From her looks and bearing to her handicrafts, she isn't on the same level.但是我认真的对比了他们两个的视频,发现越南的这个博主完全不是李子柒的对手,从样貌气质到手工制作都不是一个水平的。(dànshì wǒrènzhēnde duìbǐle tāmén liǎnɡɡède shìpín, fāxiàn yuènánde zhèɡè bózhǔ wánquán bùshìlǐ zǐqīde duìshǒu, cónɡ yànɡmàoqìzhì dào shǒuɡōnɡzhìzuò dōubùshì yīɡèshuǐpínɡde.)B: I think the biggest difference is that Li Ziqi demonstrates traditional Chinese culture. This is an area where others can't compare.我觉得最大的不同还是李子柒把中国的传统文化很好地呈现了出来,这点是别人比不了的。(wǒ juédé zuìdàde bùtónɡ háishì lǐzǐqī bǎ zhōnɡɡuóde chuántǒnɡ wénhuà hěnhǎode chénɡxiànle chūlái, zhèdiǎn shì biérén bǐbùlede. )

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT