Epidemic situation in Beijing stable: local health authorities

Dealers at the Xinfadi market have their information registered on Friday. Beijing authorities shut down the market after new COVID-19 cases linked the market. Photo: Li Hao/GT

The COVID-19 epidemic in Beijing is stable as a whole as daily infections of confirmed cases in the capital have remained in single digits for seven consecutive days as of Saturday, a local official said at a press conference on Sunday.Between June 11 and Saturday, a total of 334 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Beijing since the outbreak at the Xinfadi market began. Among them, 324 patients are still hospitalized and the other 10 have recovered and been discharged, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the municipal government.Another 29 silent viral carriers are under medical observation, Xu said, noting that the current epidemic situation in Beijing is controllable and predictable, but new cases will continue to be found so residents should not let down their guard.Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Beijing on Saturday. Both of them worked at the Xinfadi market and live in the southern Fengtai district, where the market is located, Pang Xinghuo, a deputy head of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, revealed at the press conference.Pang said 47 percent of the 334 COVID-19 cases worked at the Xinfadi market; 187 are male and 147 are female, and cases are aged between 19 months and 86 years old.She also said 328 of the patients showed light or normal symptoms.Liu Qingquan, head of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), said that seven of the 10 patients discharged from the hospital were treated with TCM and western medicine therapies combined.Global Times