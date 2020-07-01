Egypt arrests alleged serial sexual predator

Egyptian authorities on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly sexually abused dozens of girls and women, in a case that has sparked outrage online, a security source said.

Photo taken on June 30, 2020 shows the Baron Empain Palace in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt reopened the Baron Empain Palace to the public in Heliopolis on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua

Allegations have been widely circulating on social media since Wednesday detailing horrific sexual abuse and related blackmail suffered by women at the hands of the same man.One allegation claimed that he attempted to abuse a 14-year-old girl."The person accused of harassing the girls has been arrested and will be facing the prosecution following the allegations carried on social media," the security source said."Those affected should submit formal reports of the harm they endured," the source added.The source did not identify the suspect.In a later statement, Egypt's public prosecution identified the man and said the investigation was launched.According to the social media reports, the first of which was published on an Instagram account, the abuse had been going on for years.The public prosecution had said it received a complaint from one woman against the alleged abuser dating as far back as November 2016.Trending hashtags carrying the alleged abuser's name widely circulated on Twitter and Facebook, urging government action.Egypt's National Council for Women lodged an official complaint with the public prosecutor to investigate the allegations on Saturday.