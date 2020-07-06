AI robots help to ensure staff safety in China's COVID-19 quarantine control

Baoxiaodi,a smart delivery robot developed by OrionStar Photo: OrionStar website

"Body temperature, 36.2 C, normal, please take all your belongings," reported a smart delivery robot that was recently "working" at a quarantine hotel in Shijingshan district of Beijing, reported Beijing Evening News on Sunday."Baoxiaodi," as the team of robots have been nicknamed, have worked in several hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients including Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province. They delivered medicines, test results and hospital directions. Five of them were recently "hired" by the quarantine hotel in Shijingshan district to ensure the health and safety of staff in the quarantine zone, according to the report.The delivery robot was developed by OrionStar, a Beijing-based artificial intelligence company that focuses on robotics research and development. Using path planning, intelligence obstacle avoidance, identity verification and voice announcements, a Baoxiaodi can autonomously deliver meals, drugs and other medical materials to the quarantine zone. Their use lowers infection risks to staff, improves efficiency and reduces staffing requirements, according to the company.A Baoxiaodi, as seen in an online photo, looks to be the size of a small refrigerator with a digital video panel on top that often displays a smiley face.A project manager with the OrionStar said that the company has developed some new smart services based on the needs of various institutions, which have been used in some public venues.At the end of 2019, AI smart robots developed by OrionStar had completed more than 150 million tasks and provides more than 4 million vocal interactions a day.