Customers buy ice blocks from an ice-making workshop in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 5, 2020. As the temperature approaches 50 degrees Celsius in Baghdad, ice-making business here thrives with the increasing demand for ice blocks. (Xinhua)

A worker cuts ice at an ice-making workshop in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 5, 2020. As the temperature approaches 50 degrees Celsius in Baghdad, ice-making business here thrives with the increasing demand for ice blocks. (Xinhua)