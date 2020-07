A full moon is seen in Ankara, capital of Turkey, on July 5, 2020. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen in Ankara, capital of Turkey, on July 5, 2020. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen in Ankara, capital of Turkey, on July 5, 2020. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)